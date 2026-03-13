Sheriff Country season 1 episode 13 return date: ‘The Finest’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, we certainly understand anyone who wants a Sheriff Country season 1 episode 13 return date. How can you not? There are so many things to be excited about moving forward.

With all of that being said, though, we do have to kick things off here by sharing a little bit of the bad news — namely, that you are going to be waiting for a little while to see what is next. Due to the NCAA Tournament preempting some shows the next couple of weeks, we are going to see it return moving into Friday, April 3. If there is a silver lining for the break, it is the simple fact that there will be an epic crossover event when the series actually returns!

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Do you want to learn a little more news about what the first part of the crossover will look like? Then go ahead and see the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“The Finest” – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case, on part one of the two-hour SHERIFF COUNTRY and FIRE COUNTRY cross over event. SHERIFF COUNTRY airs Friday, April 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streams on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr and Jules Latimer guest star.

Just from reading all this alone, it does feel abundantly clear that this is a full-fledged crossover, and not an instance of just one actor coming on board the series and that is it. We should note that this story will continue directly into the flagship drama, so you will want to read both.

Related – See more news now on the future of Fire Country

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

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