Virgin River season 8 premiere date: The best-case scenario

We certainly recognize that a lot of people out there may have burned through all of Virgin River season 7 already, and have big questions regarding season 8. What will the story be? Will there be new characters? Is Brady going to be okay?

Of course, we also tend to think that at this point, one of the biggest questions we have right now is when the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama is going to be back — and what is the best-case scenario for its return.

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Now, we certainly do understand that a lot of people may have some concerns that we could be stuck waiting for a rather long time here and understandably so. After all, Netflix does have a number of shows including Wednesday and One Piece (which just returned) that have forced you into extremely long waits from one season into the next. By virtue of all that, we are well-aware that anything is possible here.

However, is it wrong for us to be hopeful that a small turnaround is coming here? We don’t think so, as it does remain our hope that we will be seeing the next iteration of Virgin River will be coming in February or March of next year, and we do consider that to be the best-case scenario as of right now. There is very little reason right now to believe that we would be stuck waiting longer than that, especially given what we do know at this particular moment about season 8 production starting up before too long. The series should be ready by that point in 2027 … but here is your reminder that when the dust settles, Netflix is one of those companies who can effectively do whatever they want.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River now, including other details on the cast exits

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming and of course, we do not want you missing them.

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