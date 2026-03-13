Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The heist!

Next week on Apple TV, you are going to have a chance to dive into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 4. What more can we say about it?

Well, the first order of business here is simply informing everyone that based on what we’re hearing about what is ahead, we’re sure to have a great time! After all, Hiroshi’s device was snatched up by Apex Cybernetics, so what can be done to actually get it back? We’re hoping that we are going to see a real team effort in the present — and we hope that eventually, this will also bring Cate back into the fold.

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If you want to get some more news on what is ahead, check out the full Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

To get Hiroshi’s device back, Shaw and the team execute a daring heist at Apex Cybernetics.

Is there a great chance that we’re going to be seeing a success story out of this? We hope so, but we know at this point that the risk of danger is sky-high and we gotta be prepared for that.

As for the past…

Honestly, we really just want more information on Billy’s story, and where he went after leaving Hiroshi behind. He saw that letter and understandably, he was heartbroken. However, does that justify what he did at all? Definitely not, and this is where Monarch is shockingly rather good at being an emotional family drama. We recognize more of why Hiroshi turned out the way that he did and at this point, we really just hope that he’s able to come to some sort of path forward to actually become a better parent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, including the Lee Shaw spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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