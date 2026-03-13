The Pitt season 2 episode 10: The big reveal with Mel’s sister!

We knew heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 10 that there was a chance the show could surprise us — yet, did we expect it to happen the way that it did with Mel? Hardly.

After all, we have to start with an update on the deposition. While it does not seem like she’s going to lose her job, it was nowhere easy as she was told in advance it would be. She is now facing a situation here where she could be doubting herself more, and she has no real time to actually cope with anything. Instead, she is thrown right back into the chaos at the hospital, and that includes also her sister Becca being a patient.

The good news for Becca is that she is going to be okay, as the character can easily be treated after Langdon’s examination. However, in the process Mel learned that she apparently has a boyfriend and is sexually active. These things floored Taylor Dearden’s character, who had clearly never considered either idea for her sister — especially when she has taken on a parental role a lot of the time.

While we do think Mel will ultimately be fine, this is inevitably going to lead to a situation where she needs someone to talk to — and where can she really turn to regarding that? It is something else that is tricky just because of the nature of this day. We are personally still just pleased that Dearden is getting a major story at all at this point, especially since it did feel for a significant chunk of the early part of the season like she was placed on the back-burner. We never want that for someone who was such a standout for season 1.

