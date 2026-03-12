The Hunting Party season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Elliot Carr’

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 2 episode 8 arrive — so what will stand out here?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that the Melissa Roxburgh series is not one that is altogether desperate right now to change its stripes. All things considered, why in the world would they? It has a good thing going with its current format, which means a dramatic case of the week where there is a dangerous person from The Pit — but also with a unique twist.

If you look below, you can see the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Bex and the team hurry to catch Elliot Carr, a high-end shoemaker and serial killer known as the Connecticut Cobbler; Elliot has a fresh approach that the team must figure out before more people find themselves flayed.

On paper, of course this episode should be great for a number of different reasons, but the biggest one is simply that you have a little bit of mystery to go along with some action and drama.

How are the ratings?

We are going to share some updates on this throughout the season, mostly because of the fact that it has not been renewed or canceled just yet. We had hoped that the first season arriving on Netflix would boost some of the live numbers on NBC, but that hasn’t happened as of yet. This means that the series is very much on the bubble, and we are going to have to wait and see exactly what transpires in the long-term. Odds are, we are going to be waiting until May to learn about the decision one way or another.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 8?

