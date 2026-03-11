Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

At the time of this writing, we are very-much aware that there is an approximate window as to when we could see Ted Lasso season 4 officially arrive. Apple TV has said it will be summer. Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham herself has suggested an August release will happen. That has not been confirmed, but we’re happy to have whatever intel on it we possibly can.

So with all of this in mind, what is actually the worst-case scenario for the Jason Sudeikis series to return? We do think there’s room to talk about that now, mostly for the sake of setting all expectations possible.

First and foremost here, let’s just start things off here by noting that Apple TV traditionally releases their shows on two different days: Wednesdays and Fridays. If the August tease by Waddingham does turn out to be true, that then allows us to narrow things down to two separate possibilities: August 26 and August 28. Either one of these would make some sense … but do we really have to wait for that long?

As for what the story is going to be…

Well, we know already that a huge part of it is going to revolve around Ted now coaching a women’s team and while that will comprise a lot of the story, there are still some other questions worth wondering here, as well. Take, for example, if he is going to be able to relate to these players — or, what all is happening in his personal life. We know that some may look at this as a reason to hope for him and Rebecca to get together, but will that ever happen? That is one of the mysteries at present.

