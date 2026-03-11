Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 10 preview: Simon’s big move

As we look ahead now to Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 10, let alone the future of the entire game, there is quite a bit to wonder about. Who is in the most danger, and who can start to take the reins of the game?

When it comes to someone being a sitting duck here, we really have to look no further than Richard. We do believe that had Simon not given him immunity, he likely would’ve been taken out at the latest Tribal Council. He really has to hope that the new Barren tribe actually does throw a challenge if he has a hope of surviving. The only other thing to pine for is the idea that other players start to turn on Mark, Keeley, or Faith. The problem Mark is already running into at this point is that he does not seem to realize how much Faith and Keeley are contemplating his demise already. He is far too dominant a strategist to be hidden and that’s why he could be in huge trouble soon.

(Personally, it feels like Mark’s best move at this point is to just flip on some of his “allies” at the merge and just go with people who constantly need him to survive.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV reactions and reviews!

As for what else is coming, the preview for episode 10 strongly signaled that we are going to be seeing Simon contemplate his biggest move of the entire series so far. We do tend to think that he’s someone really out to prove himself this go-around. Even if he does not win, we’re sure that he does not want to be remembered as just a King George adversary who ultimately lost.

One other thing to consider here is just how much Brooke’s idol will come into play, largely because so many are keen to target her and yet, nobody really knows too much about her having it. This can of course lead to some scenarios that are an absolute blast to watch.

What are you most eager to see Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







