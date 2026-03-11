Is The Beauty new tonight on FX, March 11, 2026?

Is The Beauty new tonight on FX? Given the way in which the most-recent installment of the show concluded, we of course want more!

As for whether or not we are going to get more, that is where everything is up for debate. The bad news here is that last week marked the finale for the Ryan Murphy drama, meaning that we are now stuck waiting to see whether or not the network / Hulu is going to be bringing it back for another season. We would love to be optimistic, but it is tricky when the powers-that-be do not release full viewership figures. Murphy’s presence behind the scenes goes a long way, but what is the budget here? Given the show is international, it can’t be altogether cheap.

Our feeling is that with the huge cliffhanger at the end of last week’s episode, FX and Hulu will be spending the next few weeks determining whether they want to pursue the show moving forward or not. They will look at not just live ratings or streams, but then also how many people are watching it the whole way through. After all, it does not matter if the premiere got a lot of viewers if the trend does not continue the rest of the season.

If the show does get a renewal…

Well, the door will be open for the show to be coming back at some point in 2027 — though a lot of that will obviously be dependent on when scripts get written (Murphy is a busy guy) and beyond that, when the production dates are actually set. If you love the show, the biggest advice we can give at present is to head off and tell everyone you know to watch!

