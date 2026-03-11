Paradise season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Where is Teri, exactly?

As we look more towards Paradise season 2 episode 6 over on Hulu next week, there are so many different things to wonder about. For starters, whether Xavier has an inking of what Gary has done, and if he will actually trust him long-term.

There is another interesting question here regarding Gary himself: Does he even know where Teri is at this point? He could have her captured somewhere, or is looking for her on his own. There are a lot of blanks the show needs to fill in … or do they? Let’s just say that we do have a little more clarity thanks to one of the people involved.

In a new interview with TV Insider, writer Katie French had the following to say about where Teri is, and the full truth of Gary’s story:

… The moment Xavier shows up, he is both thinking, “This is the worst possible thing that could happen,” and, “This could possibly be the only thing that could reconnect me with Teri.” He tells us that he’s tried to get Teri back, and he was sent away. The majority of his story is true, except that Teri was not kidnapped. She was not taken at gunpoint; she chose to go with them. He tried to get her back, and they said, “Don’t ever come back here again.” He’s tried everything he can think of, and maybe the only way he could get Teri to come to him is by teaming up with Xavier. I think he only has an inkling of what he might do, to eventually enact this kind of fly by the seat of his pants plan.

Ultimately, the crazy thing we have to imagine here is rather simple: Does Gary think Teri would stay back rather than go to find his kids, even if Xavier is out of the picture? Would Teri ask him to go? There are a lot of different ways that this could go…

