Scrubs revival season 1 episode 5 spoilers: JD returns to dating

Next week ABC is set to bring us episode 5 of the Scrubs revival and with that, hopefully answers to one key question: How will JD handle being back in the dating world?

In some ways, the show has already addressed his now-single status via fantasies, but there is a clear difference between that and seeing it play out on-screen. There is a lot more that has to be on his mind now as he navigates this world. We are talking here about someone who is divorced, still works with his ex, and also has kids. He can’t be reckless, and there is a maturity necessary here that a younger version of this character did not have.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now about how JD could get back on the metaphorical horse here, go ahead and check out the Scrubs season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating with Turk’s guidance. Elliot gets creative when sourcing an organ for a beloved elderly patient, while the interns learn about the unspoken rules of the hospital.

The dating story just feels especially hilarious to us because the #1 person JD is getting advice from here is someone who has not been single in a really long time. Everything is so much different from what it once was, and we’re not sure that Zach Braff’s character is fully prepared for it. Even with the knowledge that he and Elliot have been apart for a little while now, it still does not feel like he has all the tools for this.

Even in the midst of all of this chaos, there is still medicine — we don’t think that this show is ever going to get away from this part of the story entirely.

What do you most want to see moving into Scrubs season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Do you think we’ll get a long-term JD relationship this season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







