RJ Decker season 1 episode 3 preview + a current progress report

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to learn a little bit more about RJ Decker season 1 episode 3 and what is to come?

Well, the first order of business here is honestly rather simple, and that is noting that the Scott Speedman character is still invested in allowing you to get to know the characters as well as the world. We imagine that the first few episodes here are meant to be table-setters to get you accustomed to what you are seeing week in and week out. This was clearly developed with the intention of being a perfect compliment to both Will Trent and High Potential, so we will have to wait and see how all of that plays out long-term.

To get a few more details now on what is to come in “The Needle and the Damage Done,” be sure to check out the full RJ Decker season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

R.J. is recruited by Emi to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy rehab tycoon’s son. Mel and Catherine discover they have different views on parenting and finances.

As for the long-term future…

It is clearly far too early to tell whether or not we are going to be seeing another season of the show but for now, we’re trying to stay hopeful. The premiere was able to keep a decent percentage of the audience from High Potential but moving forward, the success will be based solely on retention from here on out. Typically, we do end up seeing shows lose around 10-15% of their audience in their second week, but there is always a possibility that this show breaks the mold! We will just have to wait and see precisely what ends up happening here…

