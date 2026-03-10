NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 11 spoilers: A major secret?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 11 arrive — so what sort of case is the team tackling?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that “Berthed” is one of those titles that will carry with it a double meaning. It will be tied in one way to the case but at the same time, also to something a little more personal. It could also send everyone in a fairly unpredictable direction as they eventually find answers in the most shocking way.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Berthed” – The team investigates the suspicious death of a U.S. Naval officer who’d just learned he was going to be a father, leading to the discovery of a scandalous secret, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, March 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do we wish that the show would give us more teases for personal subplots in advance? Absolutely, but we also hope that in one way or another, we are going to watch it build to some especially significant stuff close to the end of this season. Obviously, we want to see Mackey successful in every single thing that she does but as a viewer, there is also still value in seeing challenges that are overcome. Fingers crossed that we are able to see all of this happen and then some moving forward.

Given that the Sydney spin-off already has a season 4, we can sit back and simply know that the show is building to great stuff down the road.

