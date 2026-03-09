FROM season 4: Is a new trailer around the corner?

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, FROM season 4 is going to be coming onto MGM+ on April 19. Why not share huge news leading up to it now?

In a new post on Instagram, the official account for the series noted that there is something big coming our way tomorrow. As for what that could be, most signs at this point lead us to an official trailer. It is typically around this point in advance of a premiere that networks / streaming services show off some extensive footage, so why not do that here?

Of course, what kind of footage MGM+ shares will be as intriguing as anything else, mostly because we are prepared for there to be mystery, drama, horror, and a whole lot more. Season 3 ended with arguably the biggest game-changer in the history of the series, as the Man in Yellow emerged and immediately took out Jim. It serves as yet another reminder here that with every step forward this community takes, there is some sort of recourse where everyone needs to take a step back. If Tabitha, Boyd, or anyone else fights too hard in pursuit of answers, will more death come? Are all of the residents new iterations of people who were there previously? There is still so much we are left to wonder about.

In general, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that FROM can give us some answers … but also not all of them right away. After all, the moment we learn everything the series is over — and we’re not ready to go away from this world as of yet. There are just no other shows across all television quite like this one!

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into FROM season 4?

Do you think we are getting a trailer tomorrow? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

