Top Chef: Carolinas episode 2 preview: The culinary chaos to come!

After the big premiere today on Bravo, are you looking already to Top Chef: Carolinas episode 2?

First and foremost, one thing feels reasonably clear after the first episode: We are gearing up for an unpredictable season. Because of the way in which the first challenge was structured, it was hard to really see who the top contenders were. Could this continue as we move forward?

One thing that we will say at this point is that the producers are trying to keep the specifics of episode 2 at this point rather ambiguous. After all, they showed footage of the entire season after the first episode and not so much next week’s installment in particular. There are still a few interesting takeaways that are worthy of some discussion here.

1. Are we going to be seeing the twins Brandon and Jonathan sticking around long-term? As you probably know if you are a longtime viewer of the series, there are fewer things better than seeing a rivalry between siblings play out for a long span of time.

2. Someone is going to be seriously hurt over the course of the season — are they going to stick around?

3. In general, we imagine that almost every food institution from North and South Carolina will be a part of the season at some point, whether it be coastal cuisine or hot peppers. We’ll be pretty angry in the event that we don’t see barbecue thrown in here at some point! We say all of this to note that we’ve probably learned more about regional American cuisine through this show than almost any other one out there.

Hopefully, in the weeks ahead we are also going to have a chance to learn more about specific favorites — or rather, who we are most inspired by long-term.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 2?

