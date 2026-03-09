The Morning Show season 5 spoilers: Jeff Daniels books major role

After playing a part on Shrinking season 3, it appears as though Jeff Daniels is staying in the Apple TV family, this time with The Morning Show.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see the former The Newsroom star come on board the series in a major recurring role, where he is playing the part of Lukas, “a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm.” Are we a little concerned that there are too many billionaire characters on the show at this point? Maybe, because we do not want to just see the same story a million different ways. However, getting a performer like Daniels is similar to having Jon Hamm — you can be assured that they are all going to be different in their own way.

In getting Daniels on board, the biggest thing that we can be assured of at this point is relatively simple: The Morning Show is still going to be reliant on star power to a certain degree. We tend to think that this is a part of what keeps the current cast engaged — among, of course, a number of other things at the same time.

Fingers crossed that as we do get closer to production this season, even more cast members will be announced. Also, wouldn’t it be nice to hear more about the actual plot? Our general feeling is simply that the show is best when Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have as much screen time together as humanly possible; let’s just hope that the writers do find a way to lean into that.

What do you most want to see from Jeff Daniels moving into The Morning Show season 5?

