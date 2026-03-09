Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 8: Is Brooke in big trouble?

As we brace to see Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 8, is everything in the game about to hit the fan?

Well, we will start here by noting that almost all alliances are in a risky spot moving forward. The “Three Wise Women” of Keeley, Faith, and Sally seemed super-eager to take some of Mark’s power away, which feels like it could produce questionable results. Let’s just throw the following possibility out there: If Mark thinks you are trying to hurt his game, won’t he just get you out? We tend to think that if you want to weaken him, you may as well get him out of the game. Yet, he is still there, and the sentiment may just be that Don was enough of an outsider that Mark will get over this soon enough. (Yet, will Sally after her name was written down?)

Where things get more interesting is that the preview for episode 8 suggested that we could see a potential thrown immunity challenge, and also an enormous target is being put on Brooke’s back. We do get it that she is an incredibly strong player and a returnee. However, she also is the sort of person who is scrappy and can figure out how to divert some of the heat that is thrown her way. Sure, she already played an immunity idol, but who is to say that she is completely incapable of finding another one? We do tend to think that this is something that could still happen.

Probably the best thing about Australian Survivor: Redemption right now is simply that there is no clear favorite. Mark is clearly playing too hard, but so are some of his allies! Simon, meanwhile, has done as good of a job as he possibly could of narrowing down his threat level, but nothing about him screams winner right now. Lottie seems like the safest bet so far, at least in terms of the gameplay we have seen at this point.

