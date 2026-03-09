Wild Cards season 3 episode 7 return date at The CW

After what you see tonight on The CW, do you want to learn a little bit more all about a Wild Cards season 3 episode 7 return date? What about further details on the series itself?

First and foremost here, we do have to go ahead and hand over the rather unfortunate news that you will be waiting a while to see the series back. As of right now, the network has scheduled two repeats for March 16, meaning that you will be stuck waiting until March 23 in order to see it back.

Is there a silver lining here? From a guest-starring perspective, we do tend to think so! You will have some great actors stopping by, but also a story here in “Yurt So Vain” that will be quirky, entertaining, and everything that you’ve come to enjoy about the show over the years.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Wild Cards season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) go undercover at a creepy digital detox retreat run by a charismatic female guru after a former member turns up dead, forcing them to trade their phones for flower crowns and expose the cult’s dark and deadly secrets. Jason Priestley guest stars as George. Erica Durance (“Smallville”) also guest stars. The episode is written by K. Slaney and directed by James Genn (#307).

We probably do not have to even say what the cause for excitement here is — this is a chance to really see what happens when very connected people have to put down their devices, and also communicate with people who are very different from themselves. In a way, Max and Ellis have some experience with that already, mostly because of the time they’ve spent interacting with each other!

