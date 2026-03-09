When Calls the Heart season 14: Brooke Shields on Charlotte’s future

Following her return on this week’s new When Calls the Heart episode, have we seen the end of the road here for Brooke Shields?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that her character of Charlotte Thornton is now heading back off to Cape Fullerton and for now, her time on the series is over. That does make some sense, given that she was never meant to be back full-time on the series. Instead she came back, shared her point of view, and now moves back to her everyday life.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So does this mean we will never see Shields again on the drama? Let’s just say that it is possible. Speaking to TV Insider, the actress herself noted that there are no clear plans for her to return:

“They have not told me anything … I think having Charlotte there these episodes was a real commencement, a send-off, and a new chapter, right? So to bring her back, I don’t know if it would be the best thing because, right now, Little Jack has Nathan, and you wouldn’t want Charlotte’s recurrence to be convoluted or confused at all … I think her work here has been done. I mean, whoever knows what’s going to happen.”

As much as it may pain us, we do tend to agree here. Unless there is a really specific reason for Shields to return that makes sense for the character (and those around her), we are not sure there is any logic for Charlotte to be back in Hope Valley. Her story has come full-circle, but she could still communicate with Elizabeth from afar.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on When Calls the Heart and what is ahead

What are you the most hopeful to see right now when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 14?

Or, is it too early to say much given that there are two episodes left this season? Be sure to share below! Once you do, come back here — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







