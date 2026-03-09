Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we could hear a little bit more about Dune: Prophecy season 2 between now and the conclusion of March?

Well, if there is one thing that we should continue to celebrate here above all else, it is the continued knowledge of the fact that the HBO epic is going to be coming back for more — and is also currently in production. We do personally consider it quite refreshing that we do not have to worry about that and instead, we can just put most of our focus into some other things.

If you think back to the start of the year, you can get a quick reminder that Dune: Prophecy is currently set to launch at some point this year. That does not necessarily mean that you are going to be seeing it in the near future but at this point, just knowing this much alone is enough to make us happy. Because the network has a number of hits over the next few months — including two heavy-hitters including Euphoria followed by House of the Dragon — they do not have a lot of time to spend promoting other things.

As of this point in March, our general feeling about the Dune prequel is simple: You are going to see it back around November. This is a similar timeframe to what we had with season 1, and this will give everyone the time needed to do post-production. Given that this season could potentially feature even more Arrakis than season 1, it should be a nice gift for those who are especially missing the feature films.

What are you most eager to see when we do eventually get a Dune: Prophecy season 2?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and individual hopes now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming here soon.

