Is Extracted new tonight on Fox, March 9, 2026?

Is Extracted new tonight on Fox? It probably goes without saying, but we would love more of the reality competition show as soon as possible! We are not too far from the end of it and with that, we do tend to think that the competition is only going to get crazier as we move forward. The families in HQ have to make some really tough decisions, and the survivalists are going to be pushed outside of their element like never before.

As for what’s next for all of us as viewers, that is rather simple: We just have to be patient. After all, there is no episode tonight and the plan instead is for it to return on March 16.

So what all is there to look forward to at present? Well if you look below you can see not only the synopsis for episode 7, but then also episode 8 after the fact.

Season 2 episode 7 – As relentless storms push survivalists to the edge, families at HQ fight for critical resources amid escalating power play, and a secret plan of deceit is revealed in the all-new “Breaking Points and Power Plays” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Mar 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-207) (TV-14 L)

Season 2 episode 8 – Survivalists battle through punishing trials for desperately needed supplies and a chance to communicate with their loved ones, while in HQ a secret plan is set into motion in the all-new “Swim for Your Life” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Mar 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-208) (TV-14 L)

Of course, we tend to think that both of these episodes are going to be intense but if we are lucky, they will only get progressively more dramatic as time passes. As we do approach the eventual end of the season here, the only demand we have is for it to be as dramatic as possible.

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Extracted season 2 on CBS?

