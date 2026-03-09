Is Memory of a Killer new tonight on Fox, March 9, 2026?

Is Memory of a Killer new tonight on Fox? We have been fairly lucky to have new installments as of late, but is that going to last?

Well, for the time being the answer here is an unfortunate no. Tonight the Patrick Dempsey series will be taking a short break, but you luckily will not be stuck waiting too long for what lies ahead. The plan is for season 1 episode 7 to arrive on March 16 and luckily, you will not be stuck waiting too long for more after that, either!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

So how can we better set the stage for what is to come here narratively? That’s honestly rather simple! If you look below, you can synopses for both upcoming episodes of the show:

Season 1 episode 7, “Dr. Parks” – Angelo learns that a previous job may be the key to unmasking The Ferryman. Meanwhile, Dave has a big break in his investigation that could expose Angelo’s true identity in the all-new “Dr. Parks” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Mar 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-107) (TV-14 L,V)

Season 1 episode 8, “Tailored by Fabroni” – Major revelations threaten to upend Angelo’s family. Joe gets the opportunity of a lifetime in the all-new “Tailored by Fabroni” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Mar 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-108) (TV-14 L,S,V)

Of course, there is still more coming beyond this, but we do not have all of the finer details just yet. By virtue of that, we really just have to see how these two episodes shape Angelo first and foremost. Because of the unique premise of the series, there are chances for him to learn more about himself in the process — and for us to be shocked as viewers in almost every way possible.

What do you most want to see on Memory of a Killer when the show returns to Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







