DMV season 1 episode 13 spoilers: More info on ‘Test Drive’

As we get ourselves prepared to see DMV season 1 episode 13 on CBS next week, do you want to learn a little bit more about it?

Well, the best starting-off point here is noting that “Test Drive” feels like a chance to really bring about some new characters into the world — but also have some established ones question their future. There will be a lot of comedy but at the same time, isn’t there a chance to learn more about the future for some of these people? Let’s just say not to rule anything out.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the DMV season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Test Drive” – During Teen Outreach Day at the DMV, Colette pushes Gregg to mentor a disengaged teen. Meanwhile, Vic suspects one of the students may be his biological son, and Barb’s attempt to film a promo with Ceci spirals into chaos, on the CBS Original series DMV, Monday, March 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we do dive a little bit deeper into the season, we also recognize that one of the bigger questions is going to be tied to a season 2. Is there a chance that we end up getting it? Make no mistake that we’re still hopeful, especially as the ratings for the comedy are still steady. Yet, we’ve also been around the TV block long enough to know to never take anything for granted. If you do want to see more of it down the line, it is best to not just keep watching, but also tell all of your friends to do the same thing.

