The Neighborhood season 8 episode 12 spoilers: A murder mystery party

Next week on CBS you will have a chance to dive more into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 12 — do you want to learn more about it?

Well, with this being the final season, you obviously want every single story here to matter. For the sake of this one in particular, though, we tend to think there are two different story arcs at play. You are going to see a birthday party for Dave, which is a time in which you do start to be a little more reflective about your life. It’s also a chance to get most of the cast in the same spot — and that is where Malcolm is going to take advantage to present a major update on his own life. Are there sure to be some touching moments in here? Absolutely! Yet, this is also a show that often presents chaos and we tend to think that this is going to be here, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

To learn a little bit more about what else is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Murder at Sea” – Gemma throws Dave an unforgettable murder mystery birthday party. Meanwhile, Malcolm uses the celebration to introduce Mercedes to his family, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, our feeling is that whatever happens here with Malcolm will set the stage for the end of the series. After all, we do tend to think that at this point in the show’s run, the writers are actively thinking about the endgames of a number of different people all across the board.

What are you the most eager to see right now heading into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







