Paradise season 3: New Sterling K. Brown filming news!

For those who are not currently aware, Paradise season 3 has yet to be technically ordered over at Hulu. However, do we still have some news about it? Odd as it may seem, the simple answer here is yes!

Ultimately, an important thing to remember here is that this show is one of those select few hits where there is no real cause for concern regarding the future. We are going to get more and really, it is just a matter of when more about it gets announced. The plan is for season 3 to be the final chapter of the series, at least based on what creator Dan Fogelman has said at this point. Pending a last-minute change, we still expect this to be the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some more PARADISE reviews!

Now, let’s present a small update courtesy of star Sterling K. Brown. In a new edition of the That Was Us podcast uncovered by Screen Rant, the actor presents some information about the tentative plan for the future:

I’m not supposed to start season 3 of Paradise until, well, I don’t know if we’ve been officially picked up, but, you know, end of March. So we go end of March into mid-August.

So why is Paradise coming into production so sign, provided it gets renewed? Well, it really just comes down to the need to have more episodes available around the same time in 2027 that we had season 2 this year. This sort of annual model has become more of a rarity within the world of television as of late, so we are absolutely going to embrace it whenever we can.

The only reason why the next season could take a little bit longer is rather simple: The overall ambition at the core of this story. Just consider how many questions need to be answered!

Related – Learn more now on Paradise, including some upcoming season 2 mysteries

What are you most eager to dive into right now when it comes to Paradise season 3?

Not only that, but when do you want it to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







