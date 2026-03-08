Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/8?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We are rather lucky to have a string of recent episodes of the series. Is that about to continue?

Well, without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the great news — yes! The late-night institution is slated to come back once more, albeit at a slightly later time in 11:11 p.m. Eastern. (Make a wish!) The idea here is to have it back following a repeat of the new comedy Rooster starring Steve Carell.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

As for what the main topic is going to be here, let’s just say that is up for debate still. We do tend to believe personally that there are going to be a lot of discussions about events in the Middle East but as many longtime viewers know, it is hard to do a main segment about that. Those are often researched for weeks and even months, and things change so rapidly that its relevance could dip out fast. That is the ultimate paradox of the show — it has “last week” within its title and yet, a lot of its most notable segments are ones that are a lot more timeless in nature.

As for what is beyond this episode, the biggest thing that we can say right now is that we are in the early going of the season and in general, there is a lot of awesome stuff that will be coming in the weeks and months ahead. We know there is a lot of curiosity around whether the Paramount Skydance – Warner Bros. deal will impact this show, but supposedly the plan is to continue to allow HBO to operate as independently as possible. We will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







