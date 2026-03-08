Watson season 2 episode 13 spoilers: NCIS: Hawaii alum to appear

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing Watson season 2 episode 13 arrive and for longtime viewers at the network, there is a lot to be excited for!

How should we start things off here? Well, it only feels right to share a bit of guest-starring news! Tori Anderson, who you most likely know as Whistler from NCIS: Hawaii (which got canceled far before it should have) is going to be appearing over the course of this episode. In particular, this is one of those stories that is going to have a complicated medical mystery with a number of other great twists and turns thrown in at some point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Watson season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“For a Limited Time Only” – Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman, Audrey, after her heart inexplicably stops repeatedly until they discover she has a rare phenomenon called Lazarus syndrome. As these revivals continue, she uses the short window of time available to right her greatest wrong, on WATSON, Sunday, March 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Please note, Watson is now airing in its new time period: Sunday at 10:00 PM, ET/PT.

Beyond the story to come, one other thing we are curious about is the present ratings trajectory. The numbers for season 2 surged up quite nicely after moving to Sunday nights. Is that going to be enough to get a season 3? That remains to be seen, but this is one of the few shows on the network without a renewal at present.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







