Is Judy Parfitt leaving Call the Midwife? Is Sister Monica Joan dead?

Is Judy Parfitt leaving Call the Midwife following the end of the season 15 finale today on BBC One? Heading into the episode, we were prepared for it. After all, Sister Monica Joan has been in poor health for a while, and we know that the British drama series has never been one to shy away from delicate stories — including killing off characters. We are still not over what happened to Barbara, after all, and that was years ago!

Ultimately, there is also one other factor that has to be considered here, and it is simply this: After tonight’s finale, the series will be on hold for a while. we do not think that the producers would want to just skip over losing Sister Monica Joan or have her possible death take less meaning. This is one of those shows that does actually want to make you cry — after all, tears are a pretty active part of life!

So what did we actually see tonight? The moment we saw Monica Joan out and about, we almost felt like it was more troubling — at least in a calm before the storm sort of way. That unfortunately did turn out to be case, as we saw the death of the character happened not too far after the fact. Basically, think in terms of the halfway point of the finale. We saw new life enter the world and yet, a life depart.

Given the entire journey of Sister Monica Joan on Call the Midwife, it did feel right to lose her here. She was such a defining part of this version of the show and while the series is going to be coming back eventually, it will not look or feel the same.

Now, what we did not expect was for Sister Evangelina to turn up to help bring her off into the next life. Instant tears. This is seemingly the end for Parfitt on the show, but what a way to go out.

Did you expect to say goodbye to Judy Parfitt heading into tonight’s Call the Midwife finale?

