Marshals season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Road to Nowhere’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great opportunity to dive into Marshals season 1 episode 3 — so what is going to wait Kayce Dutton next?

The first thing we do have to sit back and admit here is that there is still a little bit of an adjustment that comes with watching the series, largely due to the fact that Yellowstone had such a specific feel with its sweeping vistas and huge scope. This show is taking some of that, but also applying a little of the DNA from SEAL Team or Tracker. It is a network TV procedural, so there will still be the case-of-the-week plots. The stakes may be a little bit higher than some of those, but that is because we know the characters quite well.

To get a few more details now all about what is to come, go ahead and see the full Marshals season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Road to Nowhere” – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter where the story goes from here, the one thing that we do know is that this is a show that could be hanging around for a good while. The ratings for the premiere were outstanding and while you never want to just assume these people stick around, there’s a good chance that enough of them will to get a season 2 and beyond.

