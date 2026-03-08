Silo season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

After being in a relatively dead period when it comes to Silo news over the past several weeks, things have started to move forward — at least to a certain extent. After all, we’ve learned now that filming on the fourth and final season is done!

Of course, we tend to think that it is exciting to know that the series is inching ever closer to arriving on Apple TV, but here is the irony in all of that: The fourth season being filmed does not necessarily mean that the third season is imminent. There is still the mystery of how much post-production is being done on that season and beyond that, when the powers-that-be at the streaming service actually want it to air. They are clearly waiting at least in part to find the right spot in the schedule for Rebecca Ferguson and the rest of the cast — so how long is the show going to be ultimately stuck in limbo here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SILO reactions and reviews!

Well, for at least the time being, let’s go ahead and assume that there are eventually plans to get the third season out this year, as we’d be shocked if that wasn’t the case. We tend to think that the worst-case scenario here is that we are stuck waiting until either the late summer or the fall. The reasoning there may be that Apple needs a big-ticket show in that particular window, as they are already well stocked-up for the next several months. Meanwhile, they may not have big seasons of other hits ready to air around that time. Remember that Pluribus season 2 is nowhere close to starting production and Severance season 3 will be kicking it off in the months to come.

In the end, getting episodes out to viewers in a short amount of time is only a part of what Apple is looking to achieve here. The other part is strategy, and we have to think that they are operating with some of that in mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Silo now, including more chatter on the future

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Silo season 3 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







