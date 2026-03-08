Is Tracker new tonight on NBC, March 8, 2026?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? We had a chance to see the Justin Hartley show on the air last week after a pretty extensive break for the holidays. Is it sticking around?

Well, for now, let’s just go ahead and present the great news without delay: There is a whole lot more coming, and soon! The plan is for tonight’s episode to arrive at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and after the big crisis last week, the series is shifting now to more of a typical rhythm. This means a reasonably isolated case for Colter to solve, but we do hope that along the way, there will be a chance for us to learn a few more things about the characters, as well.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“To the Bone” – When an 18-year-old goes missing from his family’s restaurant, Colter uncovers the teen’s underground fake ID business and the secret life he’s been hiding from his parents, Sunday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we do wonder if a story like this will cause Colter to think more about his own family, largely because that has been the focus of a good part of the show so far. It remains our hope that we will see Russell at some point before the end of the season — and if that doesn’t happen, it does feel like Jensen Ackles could easily be back for more in the already-renewed season 4.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker when season 3 episode 11 airs?

