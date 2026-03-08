Saturday Night Live: Gorillaz sing ‘Clint Eastwood,’ ‘The Moon Cave’

When you think about it, you can easily argue that Gorillas is the sort of bad who should have performed on Saturday Night Live several times over. By virtue of that, we are certainly stunned that tonight marked a rare appearance for them.

So what did they bring to the Studio 8H stage? First, let’s just say that we’re shocked that they kicked things off here with arguably their first bit hit in “Clint Eastwood.” This is one of those songs that everyone knows from a couple of decades back — and it is also a rarity for a band / artist to come on this show and not do something brand-new almost right away. The last time that we can remember this happening was Brandi Carlile with “The Story” years ago.

Was it also shocking to see Gorillaz perform without their animated personas front and center? They were in the background, but this felt like a throwback and also something current at the same time … and it was a blast. The performance was obviously built for longtime fans first and foremost and we’re not mad about that.

As for the second song…

Well, this is when Gorillaz got more modern, choosing to perform one of their brand-new songs in “The Moon Cave.” This proved to be a track full of unique harmonies and instruments, plus also a general esoteric vibe. This is certainly not a track that is going to get the same sort of radio airplay as “Clint Eastwood,” but it almost feels like digging into a treasure trove where every time you pick up the shovel, you are able to dive in and discover something a little bit different.

