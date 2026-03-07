Outlander season 8 episode 2 promo: What will Jamie do?

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, Outlander season 8 episode 2 is poised to arrive on Starz next week. With that, what will the major focus be?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we can throw out the rather simple reminder that Frank’s book could continue to be a resource for both Jamie and Claire to a certain degree — even if not all of the pieces line up properly. Jamie discovers that he “ought to kill Cunningham,” but what are all the reasons for it? Meanwhile, he also struggles as to why none of Jamie’s men are mentioned in the battle. These are things that could become a little bit more apparent over time.

If you head over to the link here you can see the Outlander preview for what is ahead, one that obviously generates both excitement as well as some further questions. Beyond Jamie’s individual concerns, there is a broader tragedy coming to the ridge. That is something that Claire is cognizant of, but what can she really do about it?

So far, the emotional brilliance of this final season is honestly quite simple, namely in that even if Jamie and Claire know a certain bit about where history is going, that does not mean that they are able to be proactive in turning the tide at every single moment. They have to still live in the present and recognize that they have to be adaptable — in doing that, there is a reasonably good chance that a number of events are going to shift and alter themselves on their own.

