Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 3: The secret

Are you ready to dive into the events of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 3 already? If so, it is hard to blame you and for one simple reason: Everything we have seen so far has been awesome. Why not keep some of that momentum going in whatever way you can?

Ultimately, we do think the top story entering the next part of the season is understandably themed around Titan X — and in particular, how in the world you stop it. Or, what exactly does it want in the first place? We at least know that its little offspring (are they offspring?) seem to distract it to a certain degree. Meanwhile, it had gone to the other side of Axis Mundi for some sort of reason. There is something more to the story right now than all of us now, and all of this does bring us to the inevitable question: What is the secret here? Rather, why are there secrets here?

Now, we go back to Keiko and Lee Shaw, who clearly have experience battling Titan X. How they even survived in that village is a mystery of its own, but they clearly figured out something … right? Every other person present there reveres the creature as some sort of god; they are the anomaly, and the question inevitably becomes why haven’t they spoken out about what they saw so far.

Is there a specific reason? It may be because on some level, they do not think that anyone would listen to them even if they did push and/or hammer out advice to everyone else aboard the ship. Yet, the more likely scenario is that everything comes at a cost … and they may still be worried on some level about the price of what they know. It is at least fascinating stuff to consider…

