The Night Agent season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal news

If you missed the fantastic news yesterday, we are officially going to be seeing The Night Agent season 4 arrive over on Netflix. While the renewal was expected, isn’t it great to still be excited about it? Filming will be taking place in Los Angeles, and that helps to guarantee that we are once again going to see a story that looks and feels rather different from any that we have seen so far.

Now that we have laid all of this out, there is one other question that remains — when will we actually see the series back? Just be prepared to wait a while, but it may not be as bad as some other streaming shows that are out there…

The first thing that we really do need to issue a reminder for here first and foremost is that there are real attempts to make The Night Agent an annual event. This is not Stranger Things, Severance, or another show in that vein. It is easy, at least for now, to feel confident that you are going to see another chapter on the air at some point in 2027.

Now, is it a little bit ambitious to say that it will be coming again in the winter? Probably. We would instead project a spring or summer 2027 launch, which is still a relatively short wait. It gives Shawn Ryan and the entire team plenty of time in order to film and properly prepare the next chapter. This is not an easy show to make, mostly in that each season is basically multiple action movies crammed into one.

Rest assured of this: We are certainly eager to see what the writers decided to do next with Peter, and what other characters from the first three seasons could return.

