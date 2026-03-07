Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date: March 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more about Down Cemetery Road season 2 between now and the end of March?

Of course, this is one of those situations where we would love to have more positive news to share here sooner rather than later. However, this is where things stand at present: There is not a whole lot more to officially share beyond that a season 2 is happening. Production List currently indicates that filming will kick off later this spring, but that is one of those things that is always subject to change.

If you have not seen all that much in the way of insight on the next chapter yet, may we present the synopsis below? It does a nice job of setting the stage:

Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

When could you realistically expect it back?

Well, from where we sit, it feels like the best-case scenario here is for the show to launch at some point in 2027. In the meantime, remember that another Mick Herron adaptation in Slow Horses is also going to be returning before too long — from where things stand at present, we imagine that season 6 will be back in the summer or fall. (Like that show, there is a lot more stories in the Down Cemetery Road universe that could be adapted.)

What do you most want to see moving into Down Cemetery Road season 2 when it arrives?

