Landman season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there any chance at all that we could hear something more about Landman season 3 between now and the end of March? It has been a nice stretch of time since the second season finished airing, so we would not blame anyone for feeling a little impatient.

So is there anything more about the future of the Paramount+ hit this month? Let’s just say that, at least for now, the answer is a little bit complicated.

The good news that we can currently share is the rather-simple fact that there are very much some plans in the works now for Billy Bob Thornton and the rest of the cast to start filming the new season starting in May. While it would be great for it to kick off sooner than that, we do recognize that it takes time for Taylor Sheridan to get the story together, let alone for all of the pieces to properly come into place.

What those production dates inevitably mean here is that regrettably, we are not going to be getting more news on a Landman season 3 for some time. If we are lucky, we will see it back in November or December but even that is not 100% guaranteed. Given that filming is starting up a little bit later this year, we do have to be prepared for the possibility here that we could be waiting a little while longer to see what is next.

What are the burning questions entering next season?

From where we stand, there are two of them. First and foremost, you have the question as to whether or not Tommy Norris and his family can really manage running their own oil company. Then, you have to wonder whether or not Demi Moore will be back as Cami. We’d love nothing more than for that to happen, but it remains rather hard to be confident in anything this early into the process.

What are you the most eager to see heading into Landman season 3 at this point?

