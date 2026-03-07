Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 7, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Let is be know that of course, we would love nothing more than to see the series back after the Connor Storrie episode last week.

So is that about to happen? Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the good news now! Not only is there a new installment tonight, but we are going to see an extremely notable host here in Ryan Gosling. This is his fourth time hosting — and hilariously, NBC already put out a promo where Gosling “forgot” that this was not his fifth time and he got to wear the robe. (For the record, we do think that Ryan will eventually enter the five-timers’ club.)

One thing that has held true is that every single time Gosling has hosted SNL, there has been a sketch that went viral for one reason or another. The first go-around, you had the debut of the Close Encounters sketch with Kate McKinnon front and center. Then, you had the entire piece about the Papyrus font. Finally, you had the Beavis and Butt-Head spoof that may have featured the largest character break in the entire history of the show. We don’t know what it is, but the writers and Gosling almost always bring greatness to the table when they are together.

Now if all of this was not enough for you for whatever reason, here is where we will remind you that Gorillaz are going to be the musical guest tonight — and how have they not appeared on the show a million times already? From top to bottom, everything is lining up for this to be one of the best shows of the entire season. Let’s just hope that it matches the overall hype.

