Task season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Between now and the end of March, is there a chance that we will learn something more about Task season 2 over at HBO, including a premiere date? Well, let’s just say that for not, there is a reasonable amount to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with a note for those not currently aware that the Mark Ruffalo drama has already been renewed for more! We do not expect the pending Paramount – Warner Bros. deal to have any impact on that, as early comments suggest that the goal is still to allow HBO to do what it has for so many years and operate with some relative independence. The first season proved to be a massive critical and commercial hit — why not keep things going?

Well, what we can share right now about the future starts with this: You have to be patient. While we’ve heard already that Task season 2 is going to film once more in Pennsylvania, nobody seems to be eager to rush along anything more when it comes to news. There are no firm filming dates, and we live in a universe where most HBO series are taking at least a year and a half (if not longer) between seasons. That could easily end up being the case here.

Ultimately, do not expect much news about anything related to the show this month. In general, our sentiment is that season 2 would focus on Tom leading a slightly different task force — there may be some remaining threads from the first season but at the same time, major changes mixed in. Odds are, the producers would want to continue to find ways to surprise everyone — and why wouldn’t they, all things considered? We hope to see Task return at some point in 2027.

What do you most want to see moving into Task season 2 when it does eventually arrive?

