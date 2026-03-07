9-1-1 season 9 episode 13 promo: Buck’s been kidnapped!

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 13 on ABC next week, it suddenly feels like we have yet another atypical crisis. This time around, it is Buck that is in the sort of crazy situation that only this show can deliver. After all, he’s been kidnapped!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a sense of what we are talking about here as Buck and Eddie’s road trip back home is very-much interrupted — and also turns into utter chaos. Eddie is hospitalized and judging from what we’re seeing so far, it feels like Buck is being tormented in a way that is reminiscent of a Saw movie.

Is Buck going to make it out of this? We want to be pretty optimistic, as we do think there is still plenty of time in the episode to save him. However, at the same time our perspective on a lot of this stuff shifts after what we saw happened to Bobby. That did prove that 9-1-1 will kill off major franchises, and we are also in an era of rapid budget cuts across network TV.

Personally, though, we tend to think that this is really just one of those stories that effectively shows how much Buck and Eddie do mean to each other, and how far the latter could end up going to help the forward. There is a ton of drama coming here! Luckily, Eddie will not have to go it alone, as we’re pretty confident at this point that he is going to have Athena plus a number of other people on his side, willing to lend a helping hand in whatever way they can.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

