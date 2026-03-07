The Pitt season 2 episode 10: Can Santos, Langdon find resolution?

As we look more towards The Pitt season 2 episode 10 on HBO Max next week, it is clear already that so many things are hitting the fan at once. A waterpark crisis could overrun the hospital more than it already is. Meanwhile, there is no evidence that the IT shutdown is about to be resolved.

So if all of this wasn’t enough, this is where we also have to note that the tension between certain characters could be coming to a head — and that is especially the case when you are talking about Langdon and Santos.

Now, it is true that we have seen them work together already this season; however, it was for a brief period of time. Moving forward, the promo for what lies ahead suggests that some sort of larger collaboration could be coming — and could that make the two of them actually confront the problems of the past?

For now, here is what we can say on some of this. First and foremost, Langdon’s feelings towards Santos may be complicated at this point. A part of him may be angry that her actions in season 1 led to him being eventually found out and needing to embark on a ten-month program. However, you can also argue that she stopped the problem from getting worse and in that way, is there a chance that he may be grateful? We would consider that and from his end, we do wonder if he would be receptive to a conversation.

As for Santos, we’re not so sure. She can be very brusque, and that is without noting the simple fact that she has so many other things on her plate at this point. Rather than focus on his past problems, she may brush him off to try and spend more time charting — which has been her bigger priority for much of the season.

