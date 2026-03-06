Who is Loulia Sheppard? Outlander offers title card tribute

Who is Loulia Sheppard? If you watched the Outlander season 8 premiere today on Starz, you may have noticed the title card tribute.

As many of you out there may know, these messages are extremely important within the world of television as a way to honor those close to a production or creative team. They live on in subsequent airings, and for a series like this one, we think they are especially poignant. We are talking about a series that often delves into important themes like love and loss. Beyond just that, we are also talking about one that has been around for more or less a decade at this point. Every involved behind the scenes is as tight-knit a community as you are going to find.

In getting back to Sheppard, we are talking here about a noteworthy English hair designer, someone with both an Oscar and multiple Emmy nominations to her name. Her list of credits is extensive, and it includes everything from The Marvels to the Fantastic Beasts series to John Adams or The Three Musketeers. She has worked on a number of historical epics over the course of several decades, which does make us think that her knowledge and experience would be valuable in some capacity to the entire Outlander team. After all, this is a show that lives within a number of time periods, let alone locations in between Scotland and America. Each has their own distinct style, so the crew has to be versatile and able to adapt.

Stylists and those within the makeup department are often the unsung heroes of productions, especially when you work for hours every day with the cast to get them ready for shooting. You form close relationships and help to shape the entire visual landscape of what directors have on set. We know how deeply their work can be appreciated, let alone how they can be inspirations to others in their field for many generations to come.

Our thoughts go out to Sheppard’s family and loved ones as they continue to mourn this loss. We hope that this Outlander tribute does serve as a comfort to many of them.

