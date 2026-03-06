Sheriff Country season 1 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Plus One’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Sheriff Country season 1 episode 12 officially arrive. Do you want to know more about it now?

Well, the first thing to note here is that this could be one of the more chaotic storylines that we’ve seen Mickey and her team take on so far — mostly because it could have sweeping effects on all of Edgewater. What is interesting with this profession is that there are cases that the public will not know about at all. However, some others could garner public attention, especially in a smaller community where almost everyone knows each other.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Plus One” – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister’s disappearance case, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, it is our feeling here that Mickey and Boone will eventually be able to contain it. As for the Cassidy plotline, we consider this as a chance to get some answers, but also to just get a great character spotlight, as well. One of the great things about network shows like this is that you do have opportunities to focus in on these characters here and there — after all, most streaming shows out there do not have this same luxury, mostly due to the smaller episode counts.

