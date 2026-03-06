Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Now that we are several days into the month of March, why not take a minute to have a larger discussion on Outer Banks season 5? We know that it is coming, just as we know that it is also the final season of the show. There are big moments ahead for the Pogues, ones that could be emotional, celebratory, and also bittersweet.

After all, we still tend to think that there will be somber undertones at the start of the season following the death of JJ — even if John B. and Sarah are turning the page when it comes to their own future. What all is coming? When are we going to see the series make its way back to Netflix?

As some of you may be familiar at this point, production on Outer Banks season 5 is already done and it is nice to not have to worry about that for the time being. Behind the scenes, it is our feeling that everyone is in the midst of post-production and doing whatever they can to make sure the finished product is perfect. We would not be surprised if the show returns at some point in late summer, regardless of if the season is split up in half or not. With that timeline in mind, it is probably still too early to expect any major news to come out. If we are lucky, a premiere date could theoretically be revealed in late spring or early summer — but that is just our personal feeling at this point.

In general, March is going to be a pretty quiet month for news on the show — though we do remain curious if there is going to be a possible spin-off announced before the final season launches. It is possible the powers-that-be could do one; after all, the flagship show is popular enough to merit it.

