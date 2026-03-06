When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 10 sneak peek: Nathan’s joy

In just a couple of days When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 10 is slated to arrive over on Hallmark Channel — do you want to know more about it now?

Well, we do recognize that if you watch this show for the romance, there is so much to be excited about moving forward! After all, the more that we see and hear about this installment, the more it looks like Nathan is getting prepared to propose to Elizabeth.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

If you do want more evidence on this very thing, why not check out the latest preview? If you head over to the link here, you can see a new When Calls the Heart sneak peek where Nathan is positively beaming while being around Erin Krakow’s character. He claims he is just happy to be with a woman he cares for amidst a beautiful day, but we know that at the same time, he is actively working to try and find out her ring size. This is going to lead to Allie embarking on a secret mission on his behalf over the course of this hour.

In general, we do believe that this is going to be one of the most fun stories of the season, and we have every reason right now to think that an engagement is coming. This is a show that is meant to be positive and uplifting, so why wouldn’t we believe that great things are going to be coming? A wedding would honestly be perfect for a season 14, and we are pretty darn pleased to know already that we are going to see that happen at some point down the road.

Related – Learn even more about this upcoming When Calls the Heart episode

What are you most hoping to see on When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 10?

When do you think we are going to see a proposal scene play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







