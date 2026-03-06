House of Villains season 3 episode 5 preview: Kate’s sabotage!

As we get prepared to see House of Villains season 3 episode 5 on Peacock next week, one thing does absolutely feel clear: This show remains a complete mess. New York stood up, said she had almost nothing to offer, and the other contestants still kept her in the game over Plane Jane! (Also, it is kind of iconic.)

The weirdest thing about this whole show is that week in and week out, it can be really hard to determine who is interested in playing and who is not. There’s the competition to win the grand prize, but then there is the side competition to see who gets the most airtime. These are insane people constantly battling it out when it comes to some of that … and then you have Tyson, who may be the most chilled-out villain that this show has ever seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV reactions and reviews!

With all of that above being said, is there a chance that a new wrench is going to wreck the Tom Sandoval / Tyson bromance? There was a confessional from Tom in the promo that makes us wonder — to go along with that, we also see a rare instance of sabotage in a challenge via Kate Chastain. If you watched her on The Traitors in the past, then you may know that sabotaging challenges is actually kind of her thing. She has done it before and insofar as we can tell, she’ll have no problem doing it again.

Strategically, Johnny, Ashley, and Paul are probably a collective threat just because the three of them are so tightly together at this point. From there, you have Tyson and Tom, and then Drita, New York, Christine, and Kate make up the remainder of the group. This basically means that Tyson and Tom really are in the middle, deciding what could happen at almost any moment.

What do you most want to see moving into House of Villains season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







