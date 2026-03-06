The Beauty season 2: Series star on possible renewal

Based on the way in which The Beauty season 1 concluded on FX and Hulu this week, it absolutely makes sense to want something more.

After all, the first season ended with a dramatic cliffhanger that does certainly harken back to some of the body-horror elements at the center of the show. From where we stand, it absolutely raises the question as to whether or not we are going to get more … but nothing has been confirmed at present, and it may still be some time before we learn anything for sure.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, series star Jeremy Pope did indicate that there is a strong possibility for more, especially after that ending:

When Ryan [Murphy] called me, he just told me scale. He’s like, “This is a very big show — we’re going international.” He hadn’t done anything this expensive or big in a minute and he hadn’t been international since Eat Pray Love. So he was just talking about the scale and the world-building of it all, that there would be all these side characters and main characters coming together. Ashton [Kutcher] and I didn’t really even work together in this season, so it leads you to, well, that surely has to happen. I think, if anything, it was less about the number of seasons, but how large this vision was. I think he knows when it’s a limited series and it’s a beginning, middle and end, but this one wasn’t a period, it was a comma.

Our personal concern is that shows that end with commas do stay that way sometimes, and we certainly saw this back with Grotesquerie. Given the way in which the first season of that show ended, how are we not getting anything more of it? That is something that does continue to baffle us greatly.

