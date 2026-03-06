Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 12: Did Mandy quit?

We knew that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 was going to contain at least one game-changer for Mandy and her career. Yet, did you really see her quitting her job?

When it comes to Emily Osment’s character, we really did see a series of events that escalate rather quickly. She started off ruffling feathers by saying that God could be a woman in an interview with Pastor Jeff, and this then led to her not exactly giving the apology the station wanted. She found herself torn between standing up for herself or doing what her job wanted … and that led to her quitting mid-“apology” interview.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So how is Mandy going to recover from this? Well, speaking to TVLine, here is a little more of what Osment had to say on the subject:

“She’s just so caught up in the fact that she doesn’t have a job, because that was, in some ways, her identity … That was the one thing she was holding on to that made her feel like the woman she used to be before she got married and had a baby.

“If you lose your job because something happens that’s out of your control, that’s one thing … But if you lose your job because you choose not to be there anymore because you disagree with the way it’s being run, that’s something you have to sit with.”

Ultimately, we do not think that this is a situation that will be going away immediately for Mandy, as she has to figure out what she wants for her career now. Will she be able to get another television job — or rather, is she going to leverage this into something else entirely?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

What did you think about the events of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







