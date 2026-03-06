Vladimir season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the major launch of season 1 today over on Netflix, is there a good chance that a season 2 is coming? Or, are we already at the end?

Well, let’s start off here with another reminder that with all shows at the streaming service, garnering attention can be tough: All episodes do launch at once, and when viewers do finish, that leads to questions as to whether or not there will ever be something more. Typically, the powers-that-be will wait a few weeks or even months before rendering a verdict … but this situation is different.

Why is that? Well, the official synopsis for the Rachel Weisz series below serves as a great means of spelling it out:

When a passionate but reckless professor’s world begins to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on her magnetic new colleague. Seduction and obsession collide in Vladimir—a provocative limited series brimming with forbidden desires, razor-sharp wit, and charismatic, unpredictable characters. As boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she’ll risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life. Based on the acclaimed novel by Julia May Jonas.

Ultimately, the fact that this is a limited series does signal that the odds of there ever being more is unlikely, mostly because there is not really anywhere else to take the story. We do think there are parts of this particular project that are meant to be ambiguous, and they are likely not going to ever answer everything. The most important thing is simply that you have a chance to enjoy the project that is here — a thriller-of-sorts that is starting to become more common in entertainment after years of being under the radar.

If season 1 of Vladimir is successful, the most likely scenario is that we see similar projects ordered down the road … and not so much a season 2.

