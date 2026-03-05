The Hunting Party season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Dr. Sidney Fairfax’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to check out The Hunting Party season 2 episode 7 — do you want to know more about it?

Well, one thing that the show is going to remain invested in at this point is committing to their gameplan — and of course, that means giving us a brand-new killer case to dive into on a weekly basis. Beyond just that, though, we do have to keep wondering what is changing with some of these criminals, let alone the mysteries of the Pit itself. (We do still think it is hilarious that this show airs the same night as a series actually called The Pitt.)

Want to learn a bit more now on what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

The team pursues Dr. Sidney Fairfax, a twisted neuroscientist who mutilates the brains of his victims; as the case unfolds, Bex realizes the doctor may have not only the key to larger mysteries surrounding the Pit, but insight into Shane’s past.

This is certainly going to be one of those episodes where a lot could happen, but does that mean we’re going to get clear answers? Not necessarily. The thing that may matter the most long-term here is simply getting a better understanding of Shane, as these little character tidbits are things that could pay off in some sort of extremely significant way down the road. (Of course, here is your reminder that the Melissa Roxburgh series remains very much on the ratings bubble and if you want to see it back, the only way to ensure it happens is to watch live.)

Now, let’s just hope that Fairfax’s story is as gnarly and as interesting as it feels like it could be on paper.

