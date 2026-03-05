Reacher season 4 premiere date: A March 2026 update

For everyone out there who is excited for Reacher season 4, the weeks and months ahead may feel quite like the slog. We know that the Prime Video series is done filming. With that, when are we going to see them actually air?

We would love to be able to sit here and note that March is going to be better than February, and that there is some major cavalcade of announcements that is poised to come our way before too long. Unfortunately, that is just not the reality of the situation right now. Post-production for this batch of episodes is likely still ongoing and even when it is done, the Neagley spin-off is almost sure to premiere first — and it does not have a premiere date yet, either! We tend to think that for the folks over at the Amazon-owned streaming service right now, the top priority is going to be promoting The Boys season 5, which is set to start airing next month.

As for what we know at present regarding Reacher season 4, it begins with a reminder that it is based on the Lee Child novel Gone Tomorrow. The idea will be to once again throw Alan Ritchson’s character into a totally new environment, one where he will encounter new faces while also looking back towards his past. Obviously, there is going to be some action sequences throughout, but is there any chance to top what we had a chance to see before?

The sad reality here is that we’d be shocked if there is some sort of major premiere-date announcement here until at least the fall. In the meantime, it feels right to have hope for more news on the Neagley series, especially since Ritchson is expected to appear in it at some point. Fingers crossed that this will give you enough of a classic Reacher fix, while also some other great stuff at the same exact time.

